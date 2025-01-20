The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in 2023, Aisha Ahmed Dahiru Binani, has denounced a claim of her expulsion from the party.

Speaking at the Community Hall, Shagari Yola town in Yola South local government area yesterday, Binani also said she and her supporters are still card carrying members of the party in the state.

Represented by an APC stalwart in the state, Alhaji Mijinyawa Kugama, the former governorship candidate said “We have not left the party, and don’t intend to leave the party.

“We are founding members of APC and we have vowed to remain in APC,” her representative said.

She thanked members for their firmness and commitment in the 2023 elections to ensure her emergence as a Governor of the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Umar Mustapha, said the formation of the group is to unite all ethnic nationalities in the state that would form a formidable force ahead of 2027 general elections.

In separate remarks, Southern Zonal coordinator of the Binani Gladiator group, Yajubu Mijah; APC stalwarts Hauwa Koma; and Sagir Manchi, thanked members for their steadfastness towards Binani’s political ambition.

They also dismissed media reports that Binani was abandoned by her supporters.

Earlier, the founder and state coordinator of the group, Hon Himaga Yayirus reaffirmed their resolve to ensure that APC emerged victorious in all elections in Adamawa State in 2027.

She said the group was formed based on political ideals of Sen. Binani which focuses on pulling out people from abject poverty and empowering less privilege in the society, and continues to give her full support.