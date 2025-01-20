Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has refuted the position of his predecessor, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, over the zoning of the senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 election.

Nwaoboshi has earlier said the zoning formula for the Delta North Senatorial District is both illogical and unjust.

But Nwoko replied that shutting out Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency from contesting the Senate seat in 2027 is inequitable and unjust.

Nwoko, according to his director of Communications, Hon. Gloria Okolugbo, said Nwaoboshi’s claim of advocating for equity, fairness, and justice, outrightly disregards the political plight of Aniocha/Oshimili people, who have borne the brunt of exclusion for years.

He said the position, if adopted, could create a grave imbalance and perpetuate the marginalisation of the Aniocha/Oshimili people, whose significant contributions to Delta North politics cannot be overlooked.

Nwoko said Nwaoboshi’s argument appears simplistic, as it fails to consider the broader historical and political dynamics of Delta north since the onset of the current democratic dispensation.

“It is regrettable that Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, rather than engaging in sober reflection and demonstrating humility after his recent incarceration, continues to indulge in delusions of grandeur and outdated political entitlement.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that Senator Ned Nwoko, a man of substance, vision, and progressive ideals, remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituents and uplifting Anioma people.

“Senator Nwaoboshi’s claim of being “Mr. Equity” is laughable. Senator Nwoko’s sterling human capacity development philanthropy, empowerment and global contributions to malaria eradication, his legislative milestones, and his unwavering commitment to equity and development stand in stark contrast to Nwaoboshi’s theatrics and penchant for controversy.

“Senator Peter Nwaoboshi would do well to focus on fostering unity and progress rather than sowing seeds of discord.

Let him refrain from dragging Senator Ned Nwoko’s name into his futile attempts at political resuscitation.

“The people of Delta North deserve leadership that is forward-thinking, not a return to the dark days of manipulation and mediocrity. The days of backdoor politicking are over. Delta North has moved on, and it is high time Senator Nwaoboshi did the same” Nwoko stated.