Nigerian disc jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is considering quitting social media and moving to the countryside for a quieter lifestyle.

DJ Cuppy disclosed this in a post shared on her X handle on Tuesday, where she hinted at the possibility of stepping away from her highly public digital life.

She wrote, “Just still thinking about deleting social media, moving to the countryside and buying 3 goats. Nothing major.”

The post has sparked interest among her followers, with the entertainer suggesting that she may be considering a major lifestyle change away from the constant activity and visibility associated with social media.

DJ Cuppy has built a strong presence across various social media platforms through her music, personal updates and interactions with fans.

However, the entertainer did not disclose whether she had made a final decision to delete her social media accounts or relocate to the countryside.