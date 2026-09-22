The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced a special national prayer for peace, security and stability in Nigeria as insecurity persists across parts of the country and political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The prayer, convened under the leadership of the President-General of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, will hold on Wednesday, 30 September, at the Abuja National Mosque Complex.

According to a statement signed by the Council’s Public Affairs Officer, Abbas Jimoh, the prayer will take place from 4:30pm to 6:30pm and provide an opportunity for Muslims to collectively seek divine guidance, protection and blessings for the country and its citizens.

The initiative comes as Nigeria faces continuing security challenges, including kidnappings and attacks, while political activities ahead of the 2027 elections have gathered momentum. The presidential and National Assembly campaign period began in August, while governorship and State House of Assembly campaigns commenced earlier this month.

Recent security incidents have included mass kidnappings in Niger State, where hundreds of people remained captive weeks after an August attack, according to Reuters.

The NSCIA said it would follow the prayer with its General Assembly on Thursday, 1 October, also at the Abuja National Mosque Complex, beginning at 10am.

The General Assembly, described by the Council as its highest decision-making organ, will bring together senior NSCIA officials, Muslim public office holders, representatives of the 36 State Councils for Islamic Affairs and the Federal Capital Territory, Islamic organisations and prominent Muslim personalities.

The Sultan of Sokoto will preside over the gathering, which will also include the Deputy President-General (North), the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Deputy President-General (South), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo; Secretary-General, Prof Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede; and Deputy Secretary-General, Prof Salisu Shehu.

The Council said the General Assembly would provide a broad platform for consultation and reflection on issues affecting the Muslim Ummah and the nation.

The NSCIA urged invited members and stakeholders to make adequate arrangements to attend both events, while calling on Muslims nationwide to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, security, good governance and sustainable development.

The Council also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity among Muslims, peaceful coexistence and efforts towards Nigeria’s stability and progress.

The call for prayers comes against the backdrop of concerns over security and electoral tensions ahead of 2027. An August pre-election assessment by the International Republican Institute identified insecurity and election-related violence among challenges that could affect democratic participation, while urging stakeholders to support a peaceful electoral environment.