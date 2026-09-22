The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has threatened to revoke the operating licences of fuel stations found under-dispensing petroleum products to consumers.

The Authority, in an industry circular issued from its headquarters in Abuja, described the practice as a serious breach of consumer trust and warned that it would not be tolerated.

“Outlets found to be under-dispensing, operating with improperly calibrated equipment, or otherwise compromising dispensing accuracy will be required to take immediate corrective action.” “Persistent or serious violations will be subject to appropriate sanctions, up to and including revocation of the outlet’s license, in line with NMDPRA’s regulations.”

It further directed all retail outlet operators to immediately calibrate and verify their dispensers and totalisers to ensure accurate measurement and guarantee that consumers receive full value for products purchased.

“MEMAN, DAPPMAN, IPMAN and PETROAN are kindly requested to promptly notify their members of this directive and to support full compliance across the industry,” the Authority stated.

NMDPRA said it had intensified nationwide inspections and enforcement activities to check under-dispensing and other practices that compromise dispensing accuracy.

According to the circular, retail outlets found under-dispensing products, operating improperly calibrated equipment or otherwise compromising the accuracy of their dispensing systems would be required to take immediate corrective action.

The regulator warned that persistent or serious violations would attract appropriate sanctions, including the revocation of the affected outlet’s operating licence, in line with existing regulations.

NMDPRA also urged the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria to notify their members of the directive.

It further called on the associations to support full compliance across the petroleum retail sector.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers, promoting transparency and upholding the integrity of petroleum product transactions nationwide.