PDP Hails Imo Governorship Candidate, Senator Anyanwu on Birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with the National Secretary and Candidate of the party’s November 11, 2023 Imo State Governorship election, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu on the occasion of his birthday.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a press statement said, “Senator Anyanwu is a humble, honest, compassionate and remarkably resourceful leader; an excellent administrator, forthright politician and courageous statesman who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment towards the unity, stability and progress of our great Party and Nigeria.

“Sam-Daddy is a beloved of his people; grassroot mobilizer and leading light who embodies the hope, aspiration and determination of the people of Imo State to make their land safe again and liberate the citizens from the stranglehold of oppressive forces.”

Ologunagba said the party is proud of Senator Anyanwu’s longstanding achievements and democratic credentials as a two-term Local Government Chairman, two-term member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, PDP National Secretary and Candidate of the Party for the November 11, 2023 Imo State Governorship election.

He added that his legacies has distinguished him as a leader with unparalleled love for and commitment to the wellbeing, happiness and prosperity of the people.

“The PDP notes that Senator Anyanwu’s proven commitment and record of achievements inform the desire of the overwhelming majority of the people of Imo State across board to elect him as the next Governor of the State so that he will bring his wealth of experience, capacity, humility, com