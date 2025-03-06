Over 300 members from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party and Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Imo State have joined The Movement (TMO), a non-governmental organization founded by Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi.

The party executives, mostly at the ward level, were drawn to TMO’s commitment to grassroots development and humanitarian work. They praised Dr. Amadi’s vision for a more prosperous Imo State and his efforts to empower women and youth.

According to them, the APC has failed to deliver on its promises, and it’s time for a change. The converts also expressed their dissatisfaction with the APC’s leadership style, which they described as authoritarian and disconnected from the people.

This latest move brings the total number of APC members who have joined TMO in recent months to over 500. The organization’s focus on community development and humanitarian work has resonated with many Imo residents, who are eager for a change from the status quo. TMO’s initiatives, which include education and healthcare programs, have been well-received by the people of Imo State.

As the APC struggles to come to terms with this mass exodus, Dr. Amadi’s TMO is poised to become a major force for positive change in Imo State. They were received warmly by Hon. Henry Okechukwu Onwukwe and the TMO leadership, and are expected to play key roles in the organization’s initiatives. With their experience and knowledge of the local politics, they are poised to make a significant impact on the lives of Imo people.

Some of them include; Okenze Engr. Paul Opara, immediate past APC Zonal Chairman of APC, Owerri Zone, Hon. Udo Agoha, former Commissioner for Agriculture and State Coordinator Big Tent, Imo State, Hon. Titus Anyanwu, Okenze Henry Unegbu, Hon Chinenye Ezurike, immediate past Chairmanship Aspirant in the just concluded Local Government Council election, Ezinihitte, Princess Julieth Anyanwu, Engr Fred Kamalu, Dr. Uzor Mmezi, ADP State State Chairman, Engr. Paul Ejiogu.