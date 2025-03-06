The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Public Petitions to look into the allegations of abduction and unlawful imprisonment of Ohanaeze Youth Council President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

The lawmakers gave the directive when they received a petition on the matter from the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), an Igbo Youths sociocultural organization, presented by the member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The youth group had in a letter dated March 5, signed by Iheanyichukwu Nweke, Secretary General, OVC and Comrade Michael Ukpabi Publicity Secretary, OVC, and addressed to the lawmaker, recalled that following the recent ethnic violence perpetrated by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Amegu Nkalagha Tshielu in Ebonyi State that led to the death of over 20 persons with many houses burnt down, their President issued a statement calling on the State governor to take immediate action to address the gradual expansion of the presence of herdsmen in Ebony State.

The group lamented that whereas the statement was designed to call the government to action and do something about the risk which the presence of herdsmen portended for the state, they were unable to fanthom the basis for the arrest of their national President.

They, therefore, prayed the lawmakers to “demand immediate end unconditional release the President of Ohaneeze Youth Council (OVC), Comrade Igboayaka. Urge the Police to charge the matter to a court of competent jurisdiction where Comrade Igboayaka will get a fair trial without the interference of the ‘forces that be.

“Urge the Ebonyi State governor to desist from any form of harassment of Comrade Igboayaka or any other member of the Ohanaeze Youth Council for that matter.”

Presenting the petition at the House plenary on Thursday, Hon. Ugochinyere said, “They are seeking the intervention of the House of Representatives in addressing the unlawful arrest, illegal detention and ‘abduction’ of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC). The facts of the petition are contained in a copy of the petition attached herewith. Accept Mr. Speaker, the assurance of my esteemed regards.”

After laying the petition, it was thereafter referred to the House Commitee on Public Petitions by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session.