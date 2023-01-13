A human rights activist, Nnamdi Iwuala, on Friday, staged a protest in front of the Government House, Owerri, Imo State, over the exorbitant price of petrol by marketers within the State.

Since December 2022 till now, fuel sells for between N400 and N450 per litre in many parts of the State.

Iwuala, the founder of Genius Eyes International Foundation for the Hopeless, told journalists that the fuel price hike had caused untold hardship on the economy of the State and its people.

He called on the State government to intervene and order the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the State to compel fuel station owners to start selling at the government-approved pump price.

He said it was unfortunate that a litre of fuel sold for N450 and the authorities have not done anything to address what he described as broad daylight robbery.

Iwuala said, “How is it that other States sell almost the approved pump price but no private station sells at that price in Imo? Within one month, prices in Imo have skyrocketed to the heavens, leaving many families unable to feed. How long can people be reduced to beggars just to feed because their income has suddenly become almost useless?

“Yes, I’m here protesting alone to show how angry I am. I am angry because a litre of fuel sells for N450 in Imo State while it sells cheaper in other States. The government is saying nothing and the regulatory agencies are doing nothing.

“We all are suffering, people cannot feed. The people are suffering. The economy is shrinking. Prices of goods and services are high. The people of the State are crying and the government is not perturbed about it. I am calling on the government to do the needful by ensuring that fuel station owners in the State start selling at the approved pump price,” Iwuala appealed.

The activist clutched a big placard with the inscriptions, “Imo Independent Oil Marketers are enemies of the State. Say no to fuel hike in Imo state. Hardship at it’s worst levels in the state. DPR’s absence questionable. Imo state government not showing any concern. Bring fuel price back to normal.”