Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said that his electoral victory was made possible by the new Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the governor, he came to Aso Rock to express appreciation to the President for signing the Electoral Act, saying it paved way for his victory in the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

He said, “I am happy to tell you that I just saw our President, looking so well, looking so good and I’m happy about that. Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it.

“That paved way for free and fair election and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So, that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office.”

Asked what other things he discussed with President Buhari, Adeleke said: “nothing, that’s the main reason. We just greeted and some of the other things I already submitted and I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.”