The convener/ coordinator Imo Diaspora Support for Senator Hope Uzodimma, a group that has tirelessly worked towards the realisation of Governor Uzodimma’s electoral victories has hailed Governor Hope Uzodinma over his electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, the convener, Ochiagha Nnanna Okere said that what Nigerians witnessed was a imprimatur of the democratic progression, a judicial avowal of the people’s mandate bestowed upon Governor Uzodmma and a classic case of the triumph of good over evil.

He recalled that Governor Uzodimma’s political journey has been one of resilience and unwavering commitment to the people of Imo State, adding that in 2019, despite the challenges and the initial attempt to steal the mandate bestowed upon him by the people, justice prevailed through the Supreme Court, affirming his victory. “Fast forward to 2024, and here we are, celebrating another resounding electoral triumph at the Apex court.

“We commend the Apex Court for upholding the law regardless of rain of intimidation and blackmail by those who wanted unrealistic situations to befog justice. We commend the Apex Court for the landmark judgement for upholding justice and affirming the mandate of the people bestowed upon the governor. This landmark judgment will obviously strengthen Nigeria’s judicial system,” he said.

He assured the governor that the group remains steadfast in its commitment to his administration, saying that their members scattered across the globe are ready and willing to contribute their skills, resources, and expertise to the advancement of Imo State. “Whether it be through investment opportunities, partnership initiatives, or community development projects, we stand ready to collaborate with your team to bring about positive change,” he said.

Okere extended the group’s heartfelt congratulations to the governor on his victory and expressed their collective optimism for the future of Imo State under his leadership. “We believe that, together, we can build a legacy of progress and prosperity that will endure for generations to come”.