Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has described Obi Prof Epiphany Azinge, (SAN), who was the Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) as a distinguished academic and quintessential legal luminary.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said that Azinge’s crowning as the 14th Asagba of Asaba was well-deserved, considering the fact that he was replacing an academic giant in the field of Medicine, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien.

While congratulating him, he urged Azinge to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new role, as the chief custodian of the cultural heritage of the Asaba people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Professor Epiphany Azinge, (SAN), OON, on his emergence as the 14th Asagba of Asaba Kingdom.

“Given the antecedents of Obi Prof. Azinge as a brilliant lawyer and academic of great repute, I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in improving on the Asaba Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

“As a former Director-General and Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), you dedicated yourself to hard work, professionalism, patriotism and unparalleled commitment to the promotion of excellence in the legal profession.

“It is, therefore, not a surprise that you have been found worthy by the good people of Asaba to lead them as their traditional ruler.”

While wishing Obi Prof. Azinge a successful tenure, Oborevwori prayed to God Almighty to continue to bless the Asagba with divine health, wisdom and strength for greater achievements.