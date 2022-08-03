The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Mohammed Barde, has ordered for a discreet investigation into the attack that claimed seven lives and injured several persons in Orogwe, Owerri West local government area of the State.

This was made known through a release made available to LEADERSHIP, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam.

According to the PPRO, “On 01/8/2022 at about 2200hrs, the Divisional Police Officer in charge Ogbaku Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, lmo State, got a distress call that armed bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN), came in a black Lexus Jeep and three motorcycles carrying two persons each, shooting sporadically at the occupants in a building at Orogwe, Owerri West LGA, Imo State, belonging to one Sir Chima Ogbuehi who resides in Lagos and some tenants are suspected to have been fatally injured.

“The Divisional Police Officer, swiftly mobilized his men with the support of a detachment of the command’s tactical teams to the scene, on arrival the hoodlums had escaped almost immediately, snatching a blue coloured Toyota Sienna SUV vehicle and the Command’s tactical team speedily went on their trail while the DPO and his men rushed the injured ones to Federal Medical Center Owerri and evacuated the corpses to the Mortuary. Regrettably, a total of seven (7) persons lost their lives in the attack while six (6) others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, Imo State.”

Abattam promised that the Command will go all out in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed for calm and enjoined the good people of the State to assist the police and other security agencies by giving them credible information and report any clandestine activities observed in their communities to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency control numbers; 08034773600 or 08098880197.