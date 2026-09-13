The Forum of Political Parties State Chairmen in Imo State has kicked against the proposed local government election, alleging that the state electoral authorities are planning to conduct the poll without a valid timetable and the required statutory notice to political parties.

The forum, in a statement issued yesterday, said the election was reportedly scheduled with barely two weeks’ notice, describing the arrangement as a breach of the procedures required for a credible electoral process.

It warned that political parties would challenge the proposed poll in court, insisting that they would not participate in what it described as an “electoral jamboree”.

The statement, signed by the forum’s Coordinating Secretary, Hon. Uzor Agaptus, questioned how the authorities could proceed with the election without formally communicating the necessary details to political parties.

“How do you conduct an election without a timetable, no notice, and no information to any single political party?” he queried.

Agaptus alleged that the electoral authorities were seeking to use a purportedly backdated memo to give the impression that the proposed election had been covered by an earlier notice.

He described the alleged move as “the height of political madness”, maintaining that the objection to the election was based on legal grounds rather than political opposition.

According to him, political parties would individually approach the courts to obtain orders stopping and nullifying the proposed election.

He added that even if the authorities proceeded with what he called the “coronation”, the outcome would still be challenged in court.

Agaptus further warned that any individual declared chairman through the process would have their mandate subjected to judicial scrutiny.

Beyond seeking legal redress, the forum called for the investigation and possible prosecution of electoral officials allegedly involved in the violation of established electoral procedures.

Agaptus also accused the Imo political establishment of a pattern of undermining democratic processes, alleging that the state had previously witnessed the imposition of members of the House of Assembly and a local government chairman.

He said the proposed local government poll had further heightened concerns over the credibility of electoral processes in the state.

“Imo can’t continue like this,” he declared, urging political parties to collectively defend their constitutional rights and reject any electoral process they consider unlawful.

The forum called on political parties to unite and pursue appropriate legal measures against the proposed election.

It maintained that local government elections should be conducted in accordance with transparent, predictable and legally established procedures, rather than through what it described as sudden announcements.