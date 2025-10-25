Advertisement

Residents of Samaru, particularly those close to the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) fence in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday morning, were thrown into shock when they discovered the lifeless body of yet-to-be identified man close to the Police Gate, along the university’s perimeter wall of the University.

Reports indicated that the deceased appeared to be a man aged between 40 and 45 years and signs on his body suggested that he may have been dead for about four to five days before being discovered, as parts of his body had already started decomposing.

According to a source, some children passing through the area first saw the body and immediately alerted the university security personnel, who responded immediately.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Security at Ahmadu Bello University, Malam Ashiru T. Zango, said investigations had already commenced.

He urged members of the university community and neighbouring residents to cooperate in maintaining security and to promptly report any suspicious activities that could threaten public peace.

Similarly, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Samaru Division, CSP Atiku Muhammad, who supervised the evacuation of the body, also confirmed the discovery, adding that the police has commenced investigation and called on residents to support their efforts. He stressed, however, that the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

Following the DPO’s directive, health officials from Sabon Gari Local Government, led by Malam Muhammad Yusuf, buried the body to prevent any potential public health risks.

Findings revealed that the incident caused public concern because it occurred just a few days after the body of a female health worker was found murdered at Filin Mallakar, also in Zaria — a crime that had earlier shocked the entire community.

A local resident, Malam Ubale Mai Kama Macizai (Sarkin Baka), emphasised the need for university security personnel and other security agencies to intensify efforts to protect the lives of students and staff in the area. He also commended the DPO of Samaru Division for his dedication to maintaining security and urged the public to continue supporting the police.