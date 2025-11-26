As Nigeria, through the efforts of the current administration, claws its way back into reckoning and dignity in the comity of nations, Nigerians in the diaspora must lend support by working with relevant agencies back home to promote innovation.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator RemiTinubu, made this appeal when she met with Nigerians in Qatar, on the sideline of her participation at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) in Doha, capital of Qatar.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kokoyi, the meeting held on the margins of the summit was an opportunity for interaction with the Nigerians, many of whom are flying the flag of the country in Qatar, showcasing different start-ups and innovative solutions at the summit.

While thanking them on behalf of a grateful nation, the First Lady appealed to them to see themselves as agents of change who must do more to drive development back home.

“The Nigeria that gave us this opportunity to be what we are today, our youth also deserve it.

“We need to hold on to the optimism that our dear nation will be great again. See all the wonderful things you are all doing. I thank you all for making Nigeria proud.

“You have to do more; talk to the students, the youth at home. They must start to have a mindset change and see the greater picture,” the First Lady charged.

In order to fasttrack the process of helping them drive the development back home, Senator Tinubu referred some of the innovators to the Minister of Eduction, Dr Tunji Alausa, who was part of the meeting for possible partnership, noting that more would be achieved for Nigerians when start-ups in and out of the country work with relevant government agencies.

The First Lady also received members of the Committee of Pro Chancellors of Federal Universities of Nigeria, who were attending the Education Beyond Borders Conference in Doha.