Lawyer and human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to his one-month incarceration at the Uyo Custodial Centre in Akwa Ibom State, saying he feel sorry for those who thought they can break his spirit by incarcerating him.

Effiong, who took to his verified Twitter handle shortly after his release from prison on Friday, having served the one-month jail term as ordered by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, said he was back stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression.

Effiong wrote: “I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people.

“I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me.”

Recall that Inibehe Effiong was jailed by Justice Obot for alleged contempt of court, a decision that was widely condemned by Nigerians.