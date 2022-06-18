As the people of Ekiti State today elect the next governor of the state, party leaders and the electorate are of high expectations on the use of new electronic gadgets in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that there would be electronic transmission of results and the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the poll.

Speaking on the deployment on the e-transmission of results of the poll and the use of the BVAS, the spokesman of Segun Oni Campaign Organization (SOCO), Mr Jackson Adebayo, said there was no cause for alarm.

Adebayo who expressed fears over the functionality of the gadgets, said, “We hope that all the gadgets function effectively and the whole process credible. We also hope that the gadgets will not be compromised, when all of these are done, we are sure of getting good result at the end of the exercise”.

Acting chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the state, Hon Dare Adekolu, said the expectation is that there will be better and improved performance in the entire process.

He said, “There will be accuracy in terms of voting, and actual votes cast. We want to trust the efficiency of the devices and gadgets to be deployed by INEC for the election. But we hope what the device will give shall be true reflection of the votes cast by the electorate and will make the exercise more credible”.

Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Segun Dipe, the deployment of the gadgets by the electoral body was a welcome development.

Dipe said the electronic transmission of results was acceptable to the party and its members.

“The e-transmission of election results and the use of BVAS is a very welcome development and we are we are well prepared for it,” he said.

A student, Adetoye Olatunde said the introduction of the BVAS is good but its efficacy on the day of election is very important.

Meanwhile, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, have called for peace in today’s governorship election in the state.

Fayemi said his interest was to see a peaceful, rancor-free and credible governorship election.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, also said, “I want the candidate of my party to win the election, the votes of the people to count and be counted and to see the good works of APC in the state to continue beyond October 16, 2022 when he will be leaving the office”.

On his part, Fayose said his major interest was to see PDP returning to power in the state.

Speaking through his media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, the former governor said, “It my interest that the peace and tranquility enjoyed in the state during his two past administrations returned to the state.

“It is my interest for the state to witness again the infrastructural, social and economic developed pioneered by the PDP governments.

“Also, it is my interest that water tight security will be provided for the protection of lives and property in the state as it was in the PDP government”.

Security operatives have tightened security in Ekiti ahead of today’s governorship election, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army and other law enforcement agencies were observed on patrol in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, and other parts of the state ahead of the election.

A NAN correspondent who monitored security preparations for the election in Ekiti, also saw personnel of the NSCDC and police at some strategic points in different parts of the state keeping vigil to ensure a hitch free election.

The NSCDC had deployed no fewer than 9,747 personnel while the Nigerian police deployed over 17,000 men in the state to ensure adequate security.

A resident of Ado-Ekiti, Mr Joshua Aremu, in an interview, described as impressive the security personnel deployed in the state for the election.

He said the massive security deployment had allayed the initial apprehension of residents over the peaceful conduct of the election.