Media Reports On Ministerial List Fake News, Says Presidency

The presidency yesterday addressed the swirling speculations and rumours surrounding the much expected ministerial list.

Relying on what it described as the unique executive presidency system, Aso Villa, the nation’s seat of power, affirmed that the decision to unveil the cabinet list rests solely with the president, who will determine the most opportune time for its release.

Speaking at a press conference at the presidential villa, special adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the president, Dele Alake, dismissed what he termed the various speculations, innuendos, and rumors circulating in the media as baseless fabrications.

With Nigeria operating under an executive presidency rather than a parliamentary system, Alake highlighted the president’s exclusive authority in forming the cabinet.

He stressed that it is the president’s prerogative to decide the suitable moment to disclose the list of potential ministers.