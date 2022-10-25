The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 11, 2023 for the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State governorship elections.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Tuesday signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said the tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on January 14, 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa States end on January 26, 2024 and February 13, 2024 respectively.

Okoye said at its weekly meeting held Tuesday, October 22, 2022, the commission approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States’ governorship elections.

He said that this decision was in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates the commission to publish the Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, Sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandates the commission to conduct such elections not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the last holder of the office.

“The tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on 14th January 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa states end on 26th January 2024 and 13th February 2024 respectively.

“Accordingly, the Commission has decided to conduct the three elections on Saturday 11th November 2023,” Okoye said.

He added that the statutory notice for the elections will be published in the three tates on 14th November 2022.

Okoye also said that party primaries will be held from 27th March to 17th April 2023 while the online portal for the submission of nomination forms (EC9 and EC9B) by political parties opens at 9.00am on 24th April 2023 and closes at 6.00pm on 5th May 2023.

He said, “The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2023 while campaign by political parties commences on 14th June 2023 and ends at midnight on 9th November 2023.”