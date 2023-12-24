The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued certificates of return on Saturday to 16 members-elect for the Plateau State House of Assembly.

These members-elect emerged as winners of the March 18 elections following the Court of Appeal’s nullification of those initially declared by INEC.

Out of the 16 members-elect, 15 belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while one is affiliated with the Labour Party.

Dr. Oliver Agundu, Plateau INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said that the certificate issuance was in compliance with the Appeal Court’s directives.

Agundu stated that the Appeal Court mandated the commission to issue certificates of return to these lawmakers as the rightful winners of the elections.

The REC congratulated the lawmakers-elect on their success and extended well wishes as they commenced their service to the state.

Chief Rufus Bature, APC State Chairman, noted that the Appeal Court’s victory further fortified the electoral process and strengthened Nigeria’s democracy.

Bature advised the lawmakers to avoid any acts that could belittle other political parties in the state and urged them to exhibit grace in victory.

“Our primary focus should always be the welfare of Plateau. We must prioritize our democracy as a collective interest,” he emphasized.

Mr. Sunday Naah, the Member-elect for Jos North West, acknowledged the high expectations of citizens and pledged his full commitment to fostering growth not only in his constituency but also across the state.

Naah reassured his constituents of his dedication to formulating impactful legislation aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the people of Jos North West Constituency. (NAN)