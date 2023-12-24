The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially launched the implementation of the upgraded electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), designed to bolster the safety and security measures for all Nigerians.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 24, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, affirmed that the e-CMR initiative is a significant stride towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities and ensuring the overall well-being of citizens.

Adejobi underscored that the e-CMR is a comprehensive information system intended to streamline vehicle registration processes, aiming to fortify national security measures.

He stated, “Its full operationalization would facilitate swift and efficient tracking of stolen vehicles, significantly increasing the chances of recovery; lead to the maintenance of an accurate and up-to-date database of registered vehicles which would aid in the prevention and investigation of vehicle-related crimes such as kidnapping and one-chance activities involving; the system is also designed to make it impossible for stolen vehicles to be re-registered, adding an additional layer of security and discouraging criminals from engaging in such activities.

“To register for the e-CMR, individuals and corporate bodies can visit the official website at https://cmris.npf.gov.ng. The process is user-friendly, and all residents are urged to take advantage of the convenience it offers by completing the registration from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

Stressing the significance of this initiative, the Inspector-General of Police reassured the public of the NPF’s commitment to ensuring public welfare. He emphasized that the e-CMR, along with other police-designed applications like the Rescue Me App and Police VGS, are pivotal tools in achieving this goal.

The statement also addressed concerns about e-CMR enforcement, assuring that it will be executed professionally, allowing ample time for registration by individuals and corporate entities. The Police urged the public to help disseminate information about e-CMR for a more secure Nigeria.

