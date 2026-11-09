The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed 1.6 million invalid voter records from the national register ahead of the 2027 general elections, while explaining the delay in producing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for Nigerians who registered in the third phase of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, where he said the commission had removed 1,609,553 records following investigations into irregularities uncovered in the voter register.

He said the figure comprised 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations and 873 verified records of deceased voters.

According to him, the clean-up followed public complaints and scrutiny of the preliminary voter register displayed between October 9 and 15, 2026.

Amupitan said the commission’s technical audit, conducted using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), uncovered irregularities including unusual registration patterns, substituted photographs and fraudulent multiple registrations.

He said INEC had also identified 54 staff members across 10 states who allegedly manipulated registration procedures and abused special provisions designed to assist vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

The chairman said disciplinary measures and possible prosecution had been initiated against the affected personnel.

He added that the commission would continue to investigate irregularities and strengthen its internal controls to prevent a recurrence.

Why Third-Phase PVCs Are Delayed

On the delay in issuing PVCs to those who registered during the third phase of the CVR exercise, Amupitan said some of the cards were still being delivered from overseas for onward distribution across the country.

He said distribution of PVCs for the first and second phases, including cards for voters who transferred their registration, was ongoing at various local government areas.

“The distribution of Phases 1 and 2 of the PVC and transferred PVCs is ongoing at the various LGAs in Nigeria. Some of the PVCs for the third and final phase are being delivered and they would be dispatched to the states by next week,” he said.

The INEC chairman said distribution would return to Registration Areas nationwide from December 1, 2026.

He appealed to Nigerians who registered in the third phase to exercise patience, explaining that production of the cards was being carried out outside the country.

A total of 2,970,257 Nigerians registered during the third phase before the commission’s de-duplication process.

INEC Moves Against Legacy Records

Amupitan also disclosed that the commission was reviewing historical voter data carried over from previous registration exercises between 2011 and 2023 to identify and remove legacy duplicate records.

He said INEC’s board had directed that flagged entries be expunged after proper verification.

On the legal disputes involving political parties, particularly the crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the chairman said the commission would only act on authenticated court documents.

“On ADC/Atiku: as of today, we have not received the Certified True Copy of the court judgment and we don’t act based on what we see on social media,” he said.

Amupitan further assured Nigerians that measures to prevent multiple voting and unauthorised accreditation would remain in place ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would continue to authenticate voters through fingerprints or facial recognition, alongside the requirement for voters to be physically present during accreditation.