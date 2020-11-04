By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

A coalition of 30 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) under the aegis of Nigeria Civil Society Desk, has said that the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deepened the nation electoral transparency.

The groups, have, however, urged him to redouble his efforts to ensure that the card reader technology as well as Z-pad electronic transmission of results is made a key part of electoral system.

The group in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Engr. Muhammad Hashidu and national secretary, Dr. Isaac Iduma respectively, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Prof. Yakubu.

Nigeria Civil Society Desk said: “As independent, and nonprofit organizations internationally and locally known as Domestic Election Observer Groups that have been observing and monitoring elections processes in Nigeria since inception of the 4th Republic, which ushered in new democratic order since 1999 to date, want to emphatically state here without fear or favour that we have been working and monitoring the Commission very closely right from that time till this present dispensation, but had never recommended or moved to advocate for re-appointment of any INEC Chairman.

“But having reviewed and analyzed the past and the present commissions, essentially, with the conceptual ideologies, technological innovations, and the professionalism of the present commission led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, we discovered that there is absolute need for continuity to enable him consolidate and accomplish the novel and robust innovations, particularly with the newly introduced technologies into our electoral system, would no doubt deepens electioneering process and build more confidence between the electorate, other relevant stakeholders and electoral architecture in particular.

“Importantly, we noticed with joy a paradigm shift during the just concluded Edo and Ondo states governorship elections. Undoubtedly, technology played the critical role of a third force, especially, the electronic transmission of results from polling units to collation centres, which had significantly enhanced transparency should be allowed to take root and the effective domestication of these technologies can only become part and parcel of our electoral system if the man who has set the machinery on motion and has demonstrated a very high standards, with clear determination and desire to leave a legacy of free , fair and credible elections in Nigeria be reconsidered for a seconds term in office.”

The groups, which noted the role of Z-pad technology in the election of Edo and Ondo states, pointed out the more innovations in INEC blue prints under Prof. Yakubu leadership, that may further advanced the course of democracy and good governance in the country, adding that the innovations will gradually lead to electronic voting as many Nigerians are already yearning for them to reduce the burdens of voters standing on the queue for a whole day.

“Therefore, we want to use this medium to make this passionate appeal to the two arms of National Assembly to support and confirm Mr. President re-appointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by asking him to simply give a bow,” they said.

The groups also called on the youths across the country, especially the #EndSARS Protesters to sheath their swords and approach the culture of peace, dialogue and give the federal government chance to look into their grievances with a view to addressing the issues raised.

“Also, we are appealing to those who have hijacked the process to stop taken the laws their hands by vandalizing and destroying lives and public properties,” they said.