Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the state needed more policemen based on the level of insecurity, even as he admonished the newly deployed police constables to the state to shun corruption.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government of Niger State ( SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, stated this yesterday at the passing out parade of 455 police constables from Police Training School (PTS) in Minna.

He said, “As you do know, if there is any state that does need the police, it is Niger because of the insecurity challenges in few local governments. However, I want to express the government’s readiness to support these police constables as they resume duties in the communities. I want to advise them to avoid corruption and carry out their duties as policemen professionally.”

While saying that they should try and add value to wherever they are posted, he reiterated that they must discharge their duties professionally in the rural communities where the insecurity in the state is more prevalent.

In a keynote address, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba said the graduands are part of the 10, 000 police recruited and approved by the presidency to beef up manpower in the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP represented by the AIG zone 7, Kayode Egbetokun said, “We have been exposing officers to modern training on human right protection which has been expanded in our training manual even at basic level for constables. Modern security equipment is now being procured to enhance the safety of policemen in volatile areas and to neutralise emerging threats in such areas”.

The IGP explained that the new police constables are being posted to their communities to strengthen security at the grassroots level in line with the community police programme of the Force.