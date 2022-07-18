Pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to back his several directives to the military to confront “terrorists and bandits and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries” in West Africa with actions.

Afenifere, in a statement signed yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said anything short of that would amount to repetition of orders that have no effect.

It said the president had given such orders so often that they no longer evoke substance because they were not backed up with actions.

The group observed that insurgency ought not to have occurred in the first place if the government were up to its responsibility.

Ajayi said, “Since it began, the kidglove treatment being meted out to the terrorists was what made them to grow to the point of taking over territories in some states in the northern part of the country notably Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Zamfara among others.’’

While appreciating President Buhari’s affirmation to give the military the needed support, Afenifere submitted that on several occasions, the president had given such orders without backing them up with any action.

Ajayi said, “For example, it was on record that men of the Armed Forces had, at different times, complained that they do not have the kind of fire-power possessed by the terrorists they were supposed to confront and overcome. This much was stated as one of the reasons why those who attacked Kuje Correctional Centre on July 6, this year, succeeded in their dastardly mission. “

He said the minister of defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on June 3, 2020, said the Nigerian Army lacks the requisite manpower and funding.

“The fact was presented at the meeting they just concluded. The minister’s submission was not controverted, yet no noticeable improvement had been seen since then.

“Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, states unambiguously that “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

Sub section (c) of the same section 14(2)(c) goes on to make it mandatory for the government to ensure the participation of the people in the governance of the country. As is known, this aspect is observed more in breach than in observance. But that is not of immediate concern here now,” he said.