The federal government has commenced the induction of new JF-17 Thunder and A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to enhance the combat readiness of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to enable it secure the country.

Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi, who disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of Air War Course 8/2022 of the Air War College Nigeria in Makurdi yesterday, said already orders had been placed for additional platforms such as Wing-Loong ll Unmanned Combat Aeriel Vehicles, Diamond 62 Surveillance Aircraft and ATAK Multi-role helicopter to enhance NAF Air operations.

He said; “There is no doubt that the Air Force College has rapidly evolves over time and is now an established citadel of learning for transiting tactical level officers into operational level staff and commanders.

“This transition is critical to effective containing of the myriads of emerging security challenges confronting Nigeria today which has impacted negatively on the development of the country.”

While commending the armed forces of Nigeria for their laudable performance in collectively combating the threats to national security, the defence minister said the contributions of the Air War College to human capacity development in the armed forces was better viewed through the prism of current successes recorded by the military in various theatres of operations across the nation.

Maj. Gen. Magashi who lamented the asymmetric threats from non- armed actors which he said seemed to be abating in the country also said there was a global increase in such threats which were creating a significantly more complex strategic environment at global, regional and national levels.

In a welcome address, the commandant, Air War College, Sayo Olatunde, commended the CAS for his consistent and inestimable support to enable NAF officers be responsive to the national security challenges.