In compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, the management of the Federal Government College (FGC) Ilorin, Kwara State, has directed the students to proceed on vacation.

The directive to students to leave the school was contained in an official notice issued by the principal of the school, Dr. Agbo Paul Geoffrey.

Dr. Geoffrey informed parents and guardians that the Federal Ministry of Education’s decision to close Unity Schools affected FGC Ilorin and 46 other colleges across country.

The principal stated that, in line with the ministerial directive, parents/guardians were permitted to take their children/wards home without delay.

He assured that the school will comply with all standard procedures for vacation as students depart.

Geoffrey wished all students a safe journey home and thanked parents and teachers for their understanding.