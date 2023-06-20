Insecurity: Imo People Have Deserted Communities, Okorocha Tells Federal Govt

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the growing insecurity and rural migration in the state.

He expressed worry that the federal government is unaware that several local governments have been deserted in the state due to insurgency.

Okorocha made the disclosure while interacting with journalists at his Spilbat residence in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He had escaped an assassination attempt last Friday after a policeman attached to him was gunned down along Amure, along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway. While they had dropped him off in Owerri, the convoy ran into gunmen who rained bullets on the three vehicles.

According to him, hundreds of people have deserted their communities in Imo following the outbreak of insurgency and the federal government is unaware to help address it.

He said, “Killings in Imo are under-reported and it is unfortunate we are not reporting to the federal government. There’s no day a traditional ruler, policeman or security operative is not shot dead in Imo.