The Imo State government has unfolded plans to install public safety officers and safety equipment in all ministries, departments and agencies to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

Consequently, it has directed private organisations that render services to the public to apply the same measure to guard against disastrous consequences such as fire outbreaks.

The special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on public safety, Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe disclosed this at a 2-day training programme on “Safety Standards and Regulations” organised by the Government Public Safety Unit for directors, managers and personnel of both public and private institutions and safety officers in the state.

Prince Nzekwe who spoke on the importance of public safety and the responsibilities of public safety officers said that the government is desirous to ensure that managers and staff of public and private establishments always take cognizance of their safety, those of their customers and the properties they use in operating their businesses to forestall possible disasters.

“Safeguarding residents of the state from crime, disasters and other potential dangers and threats is of paramount concern to the state government hence safety standards and regulations have now become compulsory in all public and private establishments in the state,” he said.