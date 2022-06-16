Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri, has led a high-powered delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Egypt.

Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this while presiding over the 78th Session of the State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the deputy governor, the conference, commonly known as Conference of Parties (COP) is aimed at proffering solutions to the deleterious effects of climate change on the environment.

He said the Bayelsa governor’s participation in COP 27 would yield the desired results that would mitigate the effect of climate change in the state, adding that the conference would have been incomplete if Bayelsa was not represented as it is one of the most affected by climate change and other environmental challenges in the world.

While expressing optimism that the state would build on the gains made from COP 26, he urged the people to appreciate and safeguard the beauty as well as resources in their environment.

“The governor is currently leading a delegation to participate in Cop27 in Egypt. We are very much aware that we have made some progress and gains from COP 26 and I believe that the ongoing conference will bring its benefits to all participants.

“As you are aware, the Niger Delta environment is the greatest recipient of climate change and other environmental challenges. So, it will be incomplete if such issues are discussed and Bayelsa State is not represented.

“He (the Governor) asked that the state should continue to pray together and work together for us to make progress, especially on the issues to be discussed at COP27.”

The deputy governor commiserated with the Government and people of Ondo State, particularly the bereaved families and St Francis Catholic Church over the Owo killings on

Sunday June 5.

He reiterated the call on Nigerians, irrespective of religious leanings to be vigilant in their environment while going to their places of worship and other public gatherings.

He said security should not be left for the security agencies alone, but that precautionary measures should be taken collectively to protect lives and property.

The deputy governor said, “I want to use this opportunity to call on our brothers and sisters of both religions that this is a time to be more conscious of our environment. Those persons that were brutally murdered were there to do nothing but worship their God.