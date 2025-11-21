The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the cancellation of President Bola Tinubu’s foreign trips over the new wave of attacks as a media stunt, adding that he should temporarily relocate to Kebbi State and other theatres of armed conflict in Northern Nigeria to prove otherwise.

The national publicity secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said Tinubu’s cancellation of his planned trip to South Africa and Angola, stands as the latest and boldest example of tokenism.

Ememobong, in a statement, said while the decision may appear to be in sympathy with the Maga schoolgirls kidnapping and the escalating insecurity across the country, particularly in northern Nigeria, it remains a mere perfunctory gesture and nothing more.

“If the APC-led Presidency disagrees with this position, then we demand that President Tinubu temporarily relocate to Kebbi State and other theatres of armed conflict in Northern Nigeria.

“Such a move will not only challenge the security agencies to act more decisively in ending the ongoing carnage, but will also boost the morale of the troops on the frontlines.”

The PDP spokesman added that as President and Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu, must not recline in the comfort of the Presidential Villa at a time when 25 schoolgirls have been abducted and their whereabouts remain unknown.

“He must demonstrate leadership by leading from the front, as true leaders do in moments of grave national challenge.

“The recent attacks in Kwara State further support our assertion that insecurity and fear have become the daily lived experience and new reality of Nigerians across the country.

“Yet the APC-led administration continues to issue outright denials, rationalised explanations, empty assurances, and other superficial gestures such as the President’s cancelled trip.

“Without further strategic actions, this trip cancellation will amount to nothing more than another media stunt aimed at currying public favour and sympathy, rather than confronting the urgent task of securing lives and property across Nigeria.

“If this were a political crisis,(like the Rivers State case), President Tinubu would have deployed all strategies and resources, within and outside the law, to find a solution.

“We hereby put the President and his administration on notice that Nigerians are tired of symbolic gestures such as sympathy statements and trip cancellations.

“What the nation urgently requires is decisive leadership, strategic action, and effective support for the security forces, especially those at the front lines, rather than cosmetic efforts designed to score political points,” he said.

The spokesman further said the safety of Nigerians cannot be reduced to mere theatrics, adding that leadership must rise above optics and deliver tangible, consistent action that restores public confidence and protects lives and property.

“This situation demands seriousness, not symbolism. The Presidency must rise to the occasion or make way for those who can,” he said.