Kings College British American Institute (KCBA) has announced plans to honour President Muhammadu Buhari and two other Nigerians for playing critical roles in excellence, agricultural development, and sustainability in the country.

The award is part of the institute’s contribution to commending leaders who have positively performed during their tenure.

In partnership with Hipdet University Education Foundation, Newark, New Jersey, USA, and Farmers Association of Nigeria, FAN, the Institute listed former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio; and former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, as part of the awardees for their excellence and performance.

Speaking with journalists, in Abuja, the chancellor, Kings College American Institute, Prof Paul Godwin, said that the “essence of this award is to recognize their high performance and unique management skills to boost the enthusiasm of the awardees to do more.”

Godwin said the parameters employed in selecting the awardees showed that they were instrumental in the development and progress of their states.

He said the award would be held during the launching of a book titled: “Which Way Nigeria: The Destiny of Nigeria in a three- Dimensional Universe” on 23 July, 2022, in Abuja.

According to him, “In order to increase their enthusiasm for maximum input so that the masses can reap the dividends of democracy, because the extant laws of the universe clearly state that when a leader is not awarded, then the enthusiasm to do more would be dampened.

“Now, the Farmers Association of Nigeria came to me and said that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed excellently in agricultural development and sustainability so I told them that we don’t give awards for the purpose of giving.”

He stated that there must be a quintessential disposition or a positive footprint on the shifting sands of time that propels this award. They brought out indices and parameters. For the former governors, if you would agree with me that in terms of performance, they are not questionable. So they are going to be given awards of excellence; performance and for leaving behind impeccable footprints on the shifting sands of time”, he added.

Godwin noted that the new book would be an eye-opener on the future of Nigeria.