The Senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the appointment of three of the University’s retired dons as Emeritus Professors.

The appointees include the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede; Prof. Olu Obafemi, and Prof. Musbau Akanji.

UNILORIN’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the institution’s highest decision-making body, at its 304th meeting gave its nod for the appointment of the trio as Emeritus Professors.

Emeritus Professor Oloyede, who retired from the services of the University of Ilorin in October 2024, is a former vice chancellor of the university and the current Registrar of JAMB.

A renowned scholar of English and Dramatic Literature, Emeritus Professor Obafemi also retired from the services of the University in 2020.

Emeritus Professor Akanji, a former two-time vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, and Federal University of Technology, Minna, is a renowned scholar of Biochemistry. He retired in 2021.