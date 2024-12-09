At the Africa Investment Forum 2024 in Rabat, Morocco, Senator John Owan Enoh, minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, reaffirmed Nigeria’s pivotal role in driving Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Enoh highlighted Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development, attracting investment, and forging innovative partnerships to fuel the continent’s growth.

This year’s forum, themed “Leveraging Innovative Partnerships for Scale,” showcased transformative projects aimed at accelerating socio-economic development across the continent.

A major highlight was the Presidential Investment Board Room for Nigeria, where investment projects worth $13.6 billion were unveiled, including a $975 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Phase 2 project spanning 28 states of Nigeria.

The minister emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and innovative partnerships. Nigeria remains resolute in driving investment and economic growth, ensuring that transformative projects deliver lasting impacts for millions of citizens.

The Africa Investment Forum, organised by the African Development Bank Group and its eight founding partners, is recognised as the continent’s premier investment marketplace.

It offers a unique platform for public-private partnerships and financial collaborations, enabling impactful deals to reach financial closure.

This year’s event brought together an influential group of stakeholders, including Heads of State, leaders of development finance institutions, investors, and policymakers, to discuss Africa’s investment potential.