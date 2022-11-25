Interswitch, Africa’s integrated payments and digital commerce company, has received the ‘Best in Delivering Impactful Organizational Values’ award at the 2022 edition of the ‘Best Companies to Work for’ awards ceremony, organized by global research, consulting and training firm, Great Place to Work.

Interswitch emerged fourth overall in the 2022 ranking of the ‘Best Companies to Work for’; a ranking that lists corporate organizations with great workplace cultures.

The award ceremony, themed ‘Better Together’ was part of the organisation’s efforts to acknowledge and encourage companies that strive to create great workplace values.

In addition, as part of the pre-qualifying criteria that contributed to positioning Interswitch as one of the 2022/2023 Best Workplaces in Nigeria, the company had also earned a certification as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Gold Category.

The company, in a statement to LEADERSHIP, said this is part of a global organisation, Great Place To Work using analytical data and insights gathered from 10,000 organizations from around the world to identify issues affecting employees with respect to their workplace.

The company said the resulting data and insights are used to advise employers on the best strategies for retaining talent and improving employee performance.