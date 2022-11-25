The governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu and stakeholders in the Internet sector have called for the rapid development and efficiency of internet connectivity across all economic levels.

The governor who was represented by Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner for Science and Technology and the stakeholders spoke at this year’s Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum (ngPIF) hosted by the Nigerian Network Operators Group (ngNOG) and the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) recently.

In his opening address at the annual event,the governor of Lagos state, said no one can ignore the vital role of technology in improving our infrastructural facilities and enhancing economic growth and development.

“The forum has focused efforts on strengthening cooperation and communication with all stakeholders in the utility infrastructure sector, particularly considering the huge challenge currently faced by the industry and the world.”

Similarly, the chief executive officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, said there is a need to be deliberate about underserved areas when it comes to Internet connectivity. “When we speak of growing internet access, pillars such as fiber infrastructure, data centres, service providers, IXPs and their demand are fundamental,” he said.

He noted that for IXP itself, we require location, equipment, technical and administrative capacities to function at the optimum, emphasizing that in less reached areas, peculiar challenges such as low connectivity infrastructure, security issues, diminished interest in internet services, and absence of carrier-neutral data centres are often the bane.

“Our successes in major cities in Nigeria have been an infusion of the fundamental pillars, such that even when extending to less urban regions, it’s important that we, the service providers, do not diminish these pillars. Only then can we truly attain the efficiency that we seek through interconnectivity,” he explained further.

Also speaking, the national event coordinator of NgNOG, Prof. Adewale Adedokun, explained that the relevance of peering and interconnectivity have quadrupled in recent times.