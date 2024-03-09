Stakeholders in agricultural sector have warned farmers against rush to plant because of early rain fall.

Based on their past experiences whereby some farmers lost their seedlings due to rush to plant following the downpour of first or second rain in the year, the stakeholders advised farmers to be careful and study the weather properly before they sow any seed in their farmland.

In separate chats with LEADERSHIP, they noted that, ‘experienced farmers should not rely on first or second rain of the year to plant in order to avoid harm.’

On his part, the chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, South West, Dr Babafemi Oke advised farmers to go the extra efforts by embracing insurance for their farm which can best way to protect secure the products against eventual loss.

Otunba Oke advised new farmers that have not gotten the experience from falling prey to the early rain, that, “Farmers should not rush to plant because of early raining fall. Experienced farmers should rather use this period to embark on field preparations but should avoid sowing all seedlings based on the first and second rain fall. An experienced farmers would not use the first or second rain to plant.

As the rains have started, it may not stabilize until about the third rains.

“Hence, caution is needed. What we are expressing is the effect of climate change. Although the rain which ought to start around April is starting now in February, in central region of Nigeria, farmers should watch properly before planting.”

Moreover Oke said: “Basically, by way of adequate preparations, farmers should get their seeds from registered agencies eg ADPs, notable seed out growers, good fertilisation (both organic and inorganic compounds). Practice effective crop protection.

“Farmers should always insure their farms with the relevant agency, it is good for farmers to form cooperatives in order to be able to secure some palliatives to cushion effect of loss.”

Similarly, he said, ‘loses incurred by farmers are not just from insecurity alone. There could be other sources of loss from natural factors (flooding, fire outbreak etc).’

Likewise, another experienced farmer, Prince Adegbenro Nurudeen said: “With the problem associated with Climate Change, it is important for farmers to study the changes and the type of seedlings to plant. I know many farmers may be eager to plant as the prices of foods are soaring higher in the country. Every farmer must calculate and be sensitive to climate change in pickup what to plant this year.”

According to Nurudeen, “to have good harvest this years, farmers must study the soil and imbibe rotation planting after considering the movement of rain.

“Also, Nigerian farmers ensure good monitoring for their plants because of the schedules of rains. According to study, some geopolitical zones may witness low rain and while some will face high rate of rain. In every large farm settlement, the farmers must prepare for erosion especially in the Southern part of Nigeria.”

Nurudeen, who is also a lecturer, stated that, “With the problem facing the country on food insecurity, it is important for government to invest more in Agriculture and assist the farmers in all fronts. At this time, any loan given to farmers must be interest free to accommodate farmers to dwell on stable foods. Seedlings must provided to farmers to capture all areas of food production. Storage facilities are part of what Government must do to assist the farmers.”

To him, “many roads leading to farms are not motorable. Government need to work on road infrastructure leading to rural areas where farms are located.

Many farmers are facing this recurrent problem of transportation. After harvesting, how to move raw foods from farms are notorious problem to the farmers.”

LEADERSHIP findings showed that just as sowing is good during raining but sowing in heavy rainfall can lead to numerous hazards as flooding can damage crops and livestock.

Although raining season planting is good but waiting to plant seedlings inside heavy rain could also be harmful as waterlogged crops could rot, even as proper observation is needed by farmers to know when to plant, especially with climate change that has altered raining.

With the month of March now here, the rainy season farming has just began.