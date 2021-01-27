Overview

What are the best investment opportunities for Nigerians?

1. FGN Saving Bonds

Nigerians are offered with great investment opportunities called Savings Bonds. These are provided by the Federal Government of Nigeria or the FGN, and it features an investment program that contributes greatly to the growth of Nigeria.

It involves Nigerian investors lending money to their government and simultaneously making money by the interest that is earned on these savings. Nigerians can easily invest ₦5,000 to ₦50,000 starting from two years, and it can be done for up to twenty years.

The interest rate which is applied will be subjected to the timeframe that the Nigerian investor chooses, which is payable twice a year with interest that can reach up to 13%.

When compared, this interest rate is substantially higher than that of the Nigerian commercial bank, but the investment made into FGN Saving Bonds is tax-free, allowing Nigerian Investors to use it as collateral should they need an additional loan from a bank.

This investment is not only reliable, but it is also safe and considered a very worthy opportunity as the Nigerian government remains, and is set to remain, stable for the foreseeable future.

2. Cryptocurrency

There is a lot of existing stigma surrounding investing in cryptocurrency as it is, for the greater part, an unregulated financial instrument where investors place their trust (and their funds) in the hands of Cryptocurrency exchange and trading platforms.

The only way to ascertain the trustworthiness of such an exchange is to research and review the different options and to familiarize oneself with the way in which it works as exchanges differ greatly.

A lot of exchanges offer the opportunity of investment where Nigerian investors can purchase popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

It is a great investment opportunity as these cryptos can be held as high yield investments which can be sold at a predetermined price should Nigerian investors need extra cash.

3. Gold

On a global scale, gold is considered a symbol representing both power and affluence. There are a lot of professionals that say that investing in gold, is one of the best investments in Nigeria.

Investing in this precious metal may open various doors for Nigerian investors to make a substantial amount of money as the value of gold never falls as it has significant importance attached to it.

The value of gold is inevitably set to increase over time and investing early may very well solidify long term wealth for Nigerian investors.

Investing in gold is not a straightforward procedure and Nigerian investors must learn the particulars involved with investing in this precious metal, from learning to measure, weigh, and value it along with learning the difference between real gold and counterfeit.

4. Stocks

Investment in stocks is often associated with the ability to invest large amounts of capital, but this is not necessarily always true.

Nigerian investors can start with small amounts of capital invested and systematically invest more, working towards a comprehensive, diversified portfolio.

The process involves research in companies, their market performance, share performance, historical data on shares, and so much more, to be able to identify whether the stock has the potential for high returns.

It may seem daunting, but for Nigerian investors who are not comfortable in selecting individual stocks, there is the option of investing in Exchange Traded Funds or ETFs which consist of numerous stocks.

The other option is investing in mutual funds, which means that investments from numerous individuals are pooled into one large investment consisting of various stocks.

5. Real Estate

Investing in real estate still remains one of the most profitable investment opportunities, especially to Nigerian investors. Unfortunately, this investment will require some substantial capital.

Nigerian investors who are interested in this option, but do not have large sums of capital to invest, can work on discovering other investment opportunities to build up their capital until they are able to enter into this investment opportunity.

Nigerian investors do not need to seek opportunities abroad when wanting to invest in real estate as there are ample opportunities in Nigeria as it is a developing country with a lot of potential in real estate.

6. Agriculture

Agriculture is one of the most promising and profitable sectors in Nigeria with the potential for so much more as the country further develops. The agriculture sector is predominantly driven by the Nigerian government in order to diversify the economy.

Due to this, Nigeria’s agriculture sector is greatly attractive to investors from within and from outside of Nigeria. Seeing that the majority of African inhabitants live in rural areas, these African countries tend to keep a finger on the pulse of their agricultural sectors.

7. Pure Water Production

Often referred to as ‘Nylon’ or ‘Sachet’ water, pure water production is saturated and the lifespan on this operation may be cut short in an effort to save the environment from destruction.

The production of water such as this is greatly contributing to environmental factors such as pollution and should this operation be shut down, there are investment opportunities for Nigerians.

These opportunities will stem from the establishment of recycling plants to boost the production of bottled water by utilizing more biodegradable materials.

8. Oil and Natural Gas

Africa is one of the continents which is adequately blessed with substantial gas and oil deposits, providing Nigerian investors with ample business and investment opportunities.

While foreigners predominantly focus on mineral resources such as Oil, Gas, Gold, Coal, and others, Nigerian investors can focus on starting businesses and making their investments into the Nigerian economy.

In doing this, it will promote economic growth and further provide investment opportunities that will attract foreign investors.

9. Haulage Services or Logistics

The logistics sector is one of the most profitable businesses in Nigeria seeing that there are numerous avenues through which goods can be transported, whether by road, river, lake, sea, or others.

Although the transport sector is not as developed when compared to other countries, that which is present in Nigeria is still worth the investment and there is the option of outsourcing of numerous transport services to schools, NGOs, and other entities.

With a boost in investment into this sector, it can lead to opportunities for growth and improvement which will provide benefits that can be enjoyed by numerous Nigerians.

10. Fashion Design

Nigeria is famous on a global scale based on fashion designs, ideas, and trends. This provides Nigerian investors with ample opportunity to invest in native fashion design.

There are also numerous business opportunities that investors can look towards such as the supply of uniforms, the importation of wears, recycling options, and more.

With the investment in local businesses and the popularizing of Nigerian fashion, it will inevitably lead to the attraction of more foreign investors as well, aiding in the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Final Thoughts

There are numerous investment opportunities for Nigerians, and not all have been listed here. It will depend on the Nigerian investor’s capital, the time frame during which they can provide their investment time to grow and the dedication with which they invest.

Many Nigerians have also started a second income through forex trading.

There is ample opportunity in both short- and long-term investments that help Nigerians in not only growing their wealth, but it also aids in further growth and development of the country and its economy when Nigerians focus investments on a local level.

