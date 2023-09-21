The International Press Institute (IPI) in Nigeria, on Thursday, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies, including the State Security Service (SSS), to immediately initiate a comprehensive inquiry into what it called abduction and tragic death of Hamisu Danjibga, a Reporter of Voice of Nigeria (VON) stationed in Zamfara State.

The Legal Adviser of IPI, Mr. Tobi Soniyi, in a press release, expressed profound shock and deep concern regarding the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s abduction and subsequent murder.

The institute underscored the audacity exhibited in Danjibga’s abduction and slaying within a prominent urban center like Gusau, the State capital, emphasising this as a harrowing reflection of Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation.

According to reports, Danjibga was abducted from his home in Samaru community, located in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately eight o’clock in the evening.

His family members had received a ransom demand from the abductors within 24 hours of the incident, who purportedly requested N1million as an initial payment before specifying the full amount needed for his release.

Tragically, three days later, his lifeless body was discovered in a soakaway within the Samaru community.

IPI Nigeria, therefore, called for an exhaustive investigation into the horrifying events that befell Danjibga, emphasising the imperative need to bring those accountable to justice.

Additionally, it called for heightened security protocols to safeguard journalists and citizens throughout all regions of Nigeria.

Danjibga was recognised as one of the courageous reporters dedicated to documenting the activities of criminal factions, notably armed bandits, kidnappers, and their associates.

“We firmly believe he was targeted due to his journalistic vocation,

“Unless the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are promptly apprehended and prosecuted, they may grow emboldened, posing a grave threat to other journalists,” IPI asserted.

IPI Nigeria reiterated its plea for the protection of journalists and other media professionals across the country, as they are unwaveringly committed to upholding the principles of good governance and democracy.