The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has challenged the lawmaker representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to provide proof backing his claims that 30,000 people lost their lives due to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s activities in the South-East.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB asked Senator Kalu to substantiate his assertion with evidence, stressing that neither Kanu nor IPOB bears responsibility for any death or business destruction in the region.

“IPOB demands that Orji Uzor Kalu present proof for his assertions. As far as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are concerned, we bear no responsibility for the deaths of any Igbo individuals or the destruction of enterprises in the East since 2015,” the statement noted.

The group accused the senator of trading his kinsman for personal political gain, describing his statements as false, fabricated, and part of a deliberate campaign to undermine IPOB and its leader.

IPOB highlighted that Nnamdi Kanu and its members have consistently been targets of assaults, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and judicial harassment by state-sponsored security forces.

The statement alleged that the insecurity, fatalities, and destruction in the South-East were orchestrated by the Nigerian government and some politicians in the region to discredit IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group emphasised that despite government oppression, IPOB’s struggle has remained non-violent.

“It is regrettable that Orji Uzor Kalu, for whom Mazi Nnamdi Kanu fervently advocated during his imprisonment by the Nigerian government for embezzling Abia State funds, collaborated with the government to sentence him and target him in his quest for liberation from political oppression.

“A leopard can never change its spots. A traitor shall always be a traitor. Orji Uzor Kalu must remember that he is a former convict, and his struggles aren’t finished since the record of his offences will eventually be revealed,” Powerful said.

The group further accused the lawmaker of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to facilitate Kanu’s imprisonment in Sokoto, thereby allowing the government to propagate false narratives about him.

IPOB further claimed that Kalu played a role in pressuring Justice James Omotosho to impose a harsh sentence on Kanu for advocating for the freedom of his people.

They also accused Kalu of remaining an economic and security burden during his tenure as governor of Abia State and claimed that his ongoing trial with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) further exposes his record.

The statement further alleged that Kalu collaborated with the federal government in 2015 to dismantle IPOB and orchestrate the abduction and rendition of its leader.

IPOB reiterated that its members have been consistent targets of military aggression and state-backed violence. “The Nigerian government and its corrupt politicians are accountable for all insecurity, unidentified gunmen, and terrorism across the nation.

“IPOB has repeatedly demanded impartial investigations into violence and deaths in the South-East since 2015. Yet, the government and its officials continue to block independent inquiries,” the statement read.

IPOB maintained that Kalu’s prior actions and political manoeuvring would eventually be exposed, including his exploitation of the Bakassi Boys movement against political opponents during his governorship.

“He can attempt to appease every ruling party to hide his wrongdoings, but history and posterity will ultimately be the final judge,” IPOB stated.