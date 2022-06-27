Tension has enveloped the Asanting community in Ibiono Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom State as angry youths launched attacks, destroying properties over alleged illegal sale of community land, electricity transformer and water project by the village head, Eteidung Ukut Udoaka.

However, the monarch, who denied the allegations while speaking to the newsmen in his palace at the weekend, raised the alarm that his life and throne were under threat by his subjects.

The monarch, who frowned against what he described as the new wave of terrorism in his domain, lamented the wanton destruction of houses and other community infrastructure, and appealed for intervention by security agencies.

He listed the vandalized facilities to include water projects donated by Winners’ Chapel Church, palm oil mill built through self-help effort by the people and stealing of cows belonging to herdsmen in the area.

The monarch recalled that “trouble started when the village youth leader, one Ukeme Albert, returned to the village and claimed to be the leader of Asanting village, causing havoc to the entire community.”

Continuing, the village head explained that Ukeme Albert, now at large accused him of selling the village disputed land, a Church, as well as selling the village electricity transformer to Igbo traders.

Obong Udoaka, added that the self-acclaimed youth leader had been in the habit of propagating false allegations to create hostilities, leading to wanton destruction of properties before he absconded from the community.

According him, the suspect also directed his act of terrorism at the dredging company working in the village, forcing them to pay N250,000 monthly to him, which he used to procure arms and ammunition until the village council intervened through security agencies.

“The youth leader, Ukeme Albert went with his gang to the village stream and intimidated workers of dredging company here and forced them to pay him N250,000 and the village council intervened to stop it after he had collected the cash for many months.

“The youth leader also went to where Winners Chapel Church is building Faith Academy School and intimidated workers for contracts and other incentives.

“He vandalised the water project that was provided by Winners Chapel Church for the community and also destroyed the palm oil mill built by the community and escaped,” he stressed.