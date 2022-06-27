A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mikyau Yakubu has called for improved remuneration and other welfare packages for judges in the country to protect them from the temptation to engage in acts of corruption.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential aspirant lamented that the salaries of judges including the Justices of the Supreme Court have remained the same since 2007 and called for its upwards review.

He commended the judges in the judiciary for striving to leave above board despite the challenges of poor remuneration and welfare.

Yakubu who made the observation in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital at a parley with the state chapter of the association was thereafter adopted as the state consensus candidate for the position of president.

All three branches of the association in the state namely, Abakaliki, Onueke and Afikpo endorsed the adoption of Yakubu as the consensus candidate of the state chapter.

The NBA presidential aspirant while addressing his colleagues promised to carry on with the policies of the Olumide Akpata administration.

He said his leadership will work to ensure that welfare of young lawyers is adequately protected and improved.

He also said his administration will strive to enforce discipline and obedience to the rule of law by lawyers.

He said his administration will look after the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

He said: “It might interest you to know that since 2007, there is no judge in this country including the justices of the supreme court that has had his salaries reviewed upwards.

It has been at that level since 2007.

“They go to the same market, send their children to the same schools and operate under the same economy. Imagine somebody who is in that position who hasn’t had his salary reviewed upwards since 2007, you are simply preparing a condition and atmosphere for them to be tempted.”