Alexander Isak has left Sweden’s national team camp and returned to Liverpool after sustaining a minor injury while on international duty, the club has confirmed.

The striker scored and played the full 90 minutes in Sweden’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Romania on Friday. However, he will not be available for Sweden’s three remaining fixtures in the current international break, against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania.

Liverpool said Isak will now be evaluated by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre.

Isak, who has made a strong start to the season with Liverpool, had an injury-disrupted first campaign at Anfield. The club will be hoping he is fit for its next Premier League match against Manchester City on Oct. 11.