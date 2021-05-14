ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Itakpe-Warri rail line have been vandalised after vandals cut off several sections on the track, the managing director/CEO, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, has confirmed.

In a viral video circulating online, the vandals, still unknown, used saw-like object to slice through the rail line to a point where the pieces could be taken thereby exposing passengers to danger.

The incident happened along the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge line around KM 30 Adogo, Kogi State section of the rail.

Okhiria, while confirming the incident, said the train is still being operated as there is an alternative.

According to him, “the incident happened two days ago. But we are still in operation because we have an alternative”