You Can’t Look At My Face Talkless Of Slapping Me, Kwankwaso Replies Ganduje

Former Governor of Kano State and national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that by virtue of his political standing, the immediate-past governor of the State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, cannot dare look at his face let alone attempt to slap him.

He dismissed the threat by Ganduje to slap him if they had met at Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Both Kwankwaso and Ganduje had separately met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House Abuja on Friday over the ongoing demolition in Kano State.

While speaking with State House Correspondents, Ganduje had said he would slap Kwankwaso had he met him at the Aso Rock Villa.

He said Ganduje was one of his “Boys” politically and dared not look at him in the face.

“I heard that he (Ganduje) said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet,” Kwankwaso told BBC Hausa Service on Saturday.