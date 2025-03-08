Nigeria’s U-17 national women football team Flamingoes on Saturday beat host South Africa’s Bantanwa 3-1 to take a giant step in the FIFA Under 17 women world cup qualifiers.

The Nigerian girls stunned their host in the match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium following goals from Shukurat Moshood and Harmony Chidi who scored a brace, thus taking the upper hand in the two legged affair.

Malebana however scored one goal consolation for the hosting team.

The return leg will now be played in Abuja, Nigeria in a fortnight as the Flamingoes hope to qualify for the final round of the qualifiers in style.

The victory may serve as inspiration to other Nigerian national teams like the Super Eagles and Super Falcons who have been having a tough time dealing with the South Africans, especially away from home.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to replicate such performance when they play Bafana Bafana in the 2026 world cup qualifiers later in the summer.