The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and the Nigerian Network Operators Group (NgNOG) will host the 2022 Nigeria Peering and Interconnection Forum (NgPIF).

The NgPIF 2022 will bring together Telecom Operators, Internet Service Providers, Content Providers, Data Center Operators, Educational Institutions, Policy-Makers, Investors and all other Internet-related organizations to network, collaborate and share experiences in an effort to enhance Nigeria’s internet ecosystem. These interactions, according to the organisers will facilitate the exchange of information and insights regarding the economics and benefits of network interconnection, peering and local hosting/Internet traffic.

According to a statement announcing the forum, which was issued and signed by Mr. Muhammed Rudman, Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, the 2-day forum will be held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, from 25th – 26th of October 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

The statement added that the forum would run in a hybrid mode (both online and in-person) to attract more participants. The forum aims to promote national and cross-border interconnection and increase local Internet content.

“The forum will provide participants with the opportunity to meet one-on-one with any of the other participants through dedicated Peering Bilateral meeting sessions, with the goal of facilitating direct communications between network operators and content providers. Other interactive meetings will be facilitated through social activities in person and via an online portal,” it reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Network Operators Group (NgNOG), Dr. Adewale Adedokun highlighted other features of the forum including 2 days of in-depth sessions covering critical issues in the Internet ecosystem through technical presentations and talks from a select group of industry experts. Up to 300 participants from within and beyond Nigeria are expected to converge in Lagos for the event.

“There will also be an IPV6 and RPKI Deployment Hackathon hosted by AFRINIC – the Regional Internet Registry, where resource members’ teams are guided on IPV6 deployment. This also provides the opportunity to meet with AFRINIC staff on-site for assistance with acquiring numbering resources and resolution of technical challenges,” he stated. These activities, according to him, will together facilitate quality engagement to foster collaboration for the advancement of broadband internet, localised content and the associated development in Nigeria.