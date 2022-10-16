The Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC) said, it is expanding its partnerships agreements with the view to promoting exceptional service delivery to customers.

The company said, it is also sustaining infrastructure deployment and adopting embedded power generation options to boost its services amid weak supply from national grid just as it assured that it would continue to listen and provide solutions to challenges and complaints raised by customers.

The managing mirector, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, represented by the chief Finance officer, Mr. Joseph Esenwa at the Customer Engagement Forum in Lekki District said: “it’s a meeting for a win-win situation. We are here to gather feedback on our services to determine what we are doing well and where we are getting it wrong. Our goal is customer satisfaction which we believe can be achieved through productive dialogue and engagement.”

He explained that the company has explored partnerships that have improved power supply in the area, sighting the agreements with Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Paras Energy, and other embedded generation options as examples of initiatives aimed at boosting power supply to its customers.

He also mentioned infrastructural upgrades made through financial support from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) as part of the company’s efforts to improving its services.

Esenwa further urged residents to report any fraudulent activity by any staff of the company, calling for a picture of the culprit and other forms of evidence to support the claims.

“You can report fraudulent activities through our whistleblower channel on our website ekedp.com or visit the headquarters to file a report and I assure you that those involved will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.