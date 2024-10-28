Chairman of the Kano State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Abdurrahman Ali, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of medical professionals leaving Nigeria with over 15,000 doctors have exited the country as of 2024 due to poor remuneration in the scheme now known as ‘japa’.

Speaking during a media briefing in Kano to mark this year’s Physician Week, themed “Ensuring Universal Applicability in Remuneration: A Panacea to Talent Retention in the Healthcare System”, Ali lamented the adverse effects of the brain drain on the healthcare sector, highlighting the need for better compensation for doctors.

Nigerians have continued to ‘japa’ migrate to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and other European countries in search of greener pastures.

Japa, a local parlance which means to migrate has been blamed for the spate of brain drain being experienced in the critical sectors such as health care, technology and other related sectors.

Part of the reasons attributed to ‘japa’, particularly in the medical profession include poor remuneration and living condition, as well as safety of medical professionals which have been fingered for large exodus of doctors and nurses from Nigeria.

However, Dr Ali said, “Fair remuneration is more than just a salary figure, it is a recognition of our value. It serves as a motivator for excellence and a safeguard against burnout, particularly in healthcare,” Ali said.

“Adequate compensation reflects the time, emotional energy, and personal commitment healthcare professionals invest. When healthcare workers are fairly and equitably respected, it fuels their dedication, strengthens their commitment to patient care, and fortifies the larger health ecosystem.”

Ali further urged the Kano State government to honour its agreement with the NMA on the implementation of the revised hazard allowance for healthcare workers.

He stressed that this would help bridge the gap between state-employed doctors and their federal counterparts, potentially slowing the trend of doctors leaving the country.

“I call on the Kano State government to fulfill the agreement signed with the NMA regarding the revised hazard allowance. This, we believe, will reduce the brain drain and improve the working conditions for doctors within the state,” he added.

The ‘Physician Week’ will terminate in a medical outreach in Bichi Local Government, where residents will benefit from free consultations, free medication, and surgical procedures, including dental and eye surgeries.

Concerned Nigerians have continued to put in measures to limit Nigerians desire to ‘japa’ with intentional investment in the sector to retain the professionals and safeguard the health sector from further brain drain.